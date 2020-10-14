SuneraTech, a digital transformation enabler and pioneering provider of Cloud, ERP, Data & Analytics, has announced the hosting of their flagship event, Digital Acceleration Summit, in October 2020. After the success of a client conference themed “Digital Disruption” hosted earlier in January 2020, SuneraTech (www.suneratech.com/DAS-2020/) is all set to host another event participants and IT experts with insight into business reality, digital transformation, and disruptive changes.
The 2-day virtual event on Future of Digital Transformation will be hosted by SuneraTech from October 29 – 30, 2020, Globally. Business leaders globally, including thought leaders from Unilever, Glatfelter, and SAP, are looking forward to collaborating and sharing insights on the Digital Transformation Journey.
This summit is planned to enhance participants’ experience and accelerate their business revolving around emerging technologies. The customer-centric event is planned to discover how Manufacturing, Consumer & Hi-Education Industries are leveraging Cloud and Self-Funding Digital Transformation to drive smarter decisions, gain competitive market share & deliver higher ROI. Speaking on occasion, Ravi Reddy, CEO of SuneraTech, said, “DAS is a platform for all the Industry thought leaders, Customer Executives & Technology experts to gain valuable insights and help businesses build resilience and grow in the new reality.” Star-studded keynote talks, panel discussions at the event allow partners, customers, and participants to experience the latest technology to empower organizations on a networking platform.
Hiral Chandrana, President, Suneratech also added “Accelerating the speed of innovation, reimagining supply chains, and improving operational efficiencies are all critical imperatives while managing business uncertainties. I am happy to invite you all to join thousands of business & IT leaders from global companies to learn how to transform your organization into an Intelligent Connected Enterprise and surround Cloud, Automation & Industry Solutions”.
SuneraTech is at the frontline of Digital Transformation and enables innovation to promote futuristic organizations. Its avidity for innovation positioned SuneraTech as Oracle’s No.1 velocity partner. We reinforce enterprises to accelerate agility and scalability with reimagined workflows, unpreceded performance, and continuous improvement. Its successful customer-centric initiatives around Cloud Transformation, Digital Transformation and Innovation, Data monetization, Digital Assurance, Enterprise, and App Modernization positioned it as a preferred IT partner for 300 global companies over the last 15 years. Headquartered in the US, SuneraTech is in India and Canada.
SuneraTech, a native Cloud company, gained extensive experience from serving some of the world’s largest businesses and developed a Three Switch Framework to guide companies in their quest for market domination. The framework breaks down the journey from using digital technologies to building the business around them into three parts: IT Automation, Cloud Migration, and Digital Innovation.