SuneraTech, a digital transformation enabler and pioneering provider of Cloud, ERP, Data & Analytics, has announced the hosting of their flagship event, Digital Acceleration Summit, in October 2020. After the success of a client conference themed “Digital Disruption” hosted earlier in January 2020, SuneraTech (www.suneratech.com/DAS-2020/) is all set to host another event participants and IT experts with insight into business reality, digital transformation, and disruptive changes.

The 2-day virtual event on Future of Digital Transformation will be hosted by SuneraTech from October 29 – 30, 2020, Globally. Business leaders globally, including thought leaders from Unilever, Glatfelter, and SAP, are looking forward to collaborating and sharing insights on the Digital Transformation Journey.

This summit is planned to enhance participants’ experience and accelerate their business revolving around emerging technologies. The customer-centric event is planned to discover how Manufacturing, Consumer & Hi-Education Industries are leveraging Cloud and Self-Funding Digital Transformation to drive smarter decisions, gain competitive market share & deliver higher ROI. Speaking on occasion, Ravi Reddy, CEO of SuneraTech, said, “DAS is a platform for all the Industry thought leaders, Customer Executives & Technology experts to gain valuable insights and help businesses build resilience and grow in the new reality.” Star-studded keynote talks, panel discussions at the event allow partners, customers, and participants to experience the latest technology to empower organizations on a networking platform.